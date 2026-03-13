Kate Middleton shares major lifestyle change after Cancer battle: 'Haven't had much alcohol...'

London: Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has revealed that she has significantly reduced her alcohol consumption following her cancer diagnosis, saying the experience has made her more conscious about her eating and drinking habits, according to E! News.

During a visit to Southwark Brewing Company in London on March 12 with her husband, William, Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales declined to taste beer or cider offered at the brewery, as per the outlet.

"Since my diagnosis, I haven't had much alcohol," Kate told brewery owner Hannah Rhodes, adding that it is something she now has to be "a lot more conscious of," according to E! News.

Instead, the 44-year-old opted for a soft drink while interacting with the brewery staff and visitors.

Prince William, meanwhile, joked about being the cider enthusiast in the family. "I'm a cider man, I like cider. I grew up on cider in the West Country," he told onlookers.

During their visit, Kate also tried stirring one of the brewhouse kettles and joked with the crowd, asking, "What am I doing?"

The royal couple later visited several shops at Borough Market, where they browsed local products and interacted with vendors and tourists. They were also seen serving desserts to visitors at Humble Crumble.

Kate and William are parents to three children--Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Since sharing her diagnosis in March 2024, the royal has been focused on healing, sharing how she's found peace within.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration," Kate said in a January post to Instagram in honor of her birthday. "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection, to discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing."

"I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am," she added. "For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify, come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive, to be at one with nature--a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides in memory helping us to heal in," according to E! News.

The Princess of Wales had earlier announced in January 2025 that she was in remission from cancer. She has also shared that interacting with members of the public during royal engagements has helped uplift her spirits during recovery.

