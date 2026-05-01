Katie Thurston undergoes double mastectomy amid stage 4 breast cancer treatment

Washington: Reality TV star Katie Thurston has undergone a double mastectomy as part of her treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, with her husband Jeff Arcuri confirming that the procedure was successful, according to E! News. Thurston, known for her appearance on 'The Bachelorette', underwent the surgery recently. Sharing updates throughout the day, Arcuri described her as a "beautiful badass" and reassured followers about her condition.

"She is in amazing hands and spirits are high," he wrote on Instagram before the procedure, adding later, "Katie is out of surgery and everything went great," as per the outlet. Ahead of the surgery, Thurston maintained a light-hearted attitude, even joking about her hospital gown in a video.

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Following the procedure, Thurston shared a glimpse of her recovery from the hospital, where she was seen watching Monsters, Inc. and having a meal.

"Jeff is taking care of me so well," she said, showing her hospital room. Pointing to a chair beside her bed, she added, "My sweet, sweet husband is staying the night right there," to which Arcuri responded, "That's all I need," according to E! News.

The surgery comes weeks after Thurston revealed her decision to undergo a double mastectomy as part of her treatment plan. In a March 20 post, she reassured fans, saying, "I'm OK. I'm going to be OK. Just need a reset."

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She also expressed gratitude for the support she has received, adding candidly, "..cancer." Thurston was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025 and later revealed that it had progressed to stage four, with metastasis to her liver.

Explaining her decision to proceed with the surgery despite uncertainties, she said, "I want to do everything I can to increase my chances," according to E! News.

The television personality, who also appeared on 'FBoy Island', continues to document her treatment journey while focusing on recovery and ongoing care.