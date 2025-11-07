Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981171https://zeenews.india.com/people/katrina-kaif-and-vicky-kaushal-blessed-with-a-baby-boy-2981171.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Blessed With A Baby Boy, Share Cutesy Post!

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Blessed With A Baby Boy: Reports

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Blessed With A Baby Boy, Share Cutesy Post!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are blessed with a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram and confirmed the good news with fans and friends.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirmed the joyous news of actress's pregnancy in a joint Instagram post in September this year. In a sweet and heartfelt caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The post features a loving picture of the couple, with Vicky’s hand gently resting on Katrina’s baby bump, symbolising the beginning of their new journey as parents.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Confirm Pregnancy: First Photo Goes Viral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married in 2021 December at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. The duo dated briefly before tying the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony.

A few days back, the couple who likes to keep their personal life private, made headlines after pictures of Katrina surfaced online from her balcony. The breach of privacy sparked outrage among fans and celebrities alike. Sonakshi Sinha condemned the invasion of privacy and called out the media portal responsible for publishing the photos without consent. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pulwama terror plot
Pakistan Activates Militants, Masood Azhar’s Sister Leads Women Recruit Camps
srinagar news
Three Held In Srinagar’s Dalgate With Country-Made Pistol And Live Rounds
Tej Pratap Yadav
‘All Options Open’: Tej Pratap Yadav Drops Big Hint On Post-Poll Plans
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Bihar Elections: 'NDA Has Taken Major Lead In Phase 1 Of Voting', Says PM Modi
men blazer
Men’s Blazers to Redefine Your Power Look!
jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Modern Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
Bihar Election 2025
'Want To Bring Change In System To Remove Corruption': Rajnath Singh In Bihar
West Bengal
SIR In West Bengal: 1.73 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In 3 Days
Jammu and Kashmir
A Valley Painted In Crimson And Gold: Kashmir’s Autumn Is Pure Poetry
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Routing For A Change? Record Phase 1 Voting Percentage Turns Heads