Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Blessed With A Baby Boy, Share Cutesy Post!

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are blessed with a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram and confirmed the good news with fans and friends.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirmed the joyous news of actress's pregnancy in a joint Instagram post in September this year. In a sweet and heartfelt caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The post features a loving picture of the couple, with Vicky’s hand gently resting on Katrina’s baby bump, symbolising the beginning of their new journey as parents.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married in 2021 December at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. The duo dated briefly before tying the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony.

A few days back, the couple who likes to keep their personal life private, made headlines after pictures of Katrina surfaced online from her balcony. The breach of privacy sparked outrage among fans and celebrities alike. Sonakshi Sinha condemned the invasion of privacy and called out the media portal responsible for publishing the photos without consent.