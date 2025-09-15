Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Child, Baby Arrival Likely In This Month: Report

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to welcome their first child this year. According to NDTV report, the actress is pregnant but the couple has not shared the news officially.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are likely to welcome the baby is October-November this year, as per NDTV report. Several social medis pages are also abuzz with about Katrina's pregnancy rumours but the duo has chosen not to comment on it publicly as yet.

Vicky Kaushal's Old Statement On Katrina's Pregnancy

In July 2024, Vicky Kaushal was in the national capital along with co-actors Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri to promote their film 'Bad Newz'. He reacted to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours saying, "When there is some good news, we will be very happy to share it with you. But until then, there is just speculation. Jab good news ka time aayega we will share with you (When the time for good news comes, we will share it with you)."

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married in 2021 December at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. The duo dated briefly before tying the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony.

Earlier, a reddit post went viral where the user claimed that Katrina and Vicky's baby will arrive in October-November. But later that post was removed from Reddit.

Buzz about Katrina's pregnancy has been making waves on social media for quite sometime now. Some days back, the duo was spotted ferrying a jetty in Mumbai and that's when netizens pointed out how Kat was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt. Many speculated that she is expecting, however no official word was made by the stars as yet.