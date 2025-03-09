Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Exude Fairytale Romance At Friend’s Wedding Party – Watch Video!

Bollywood’s power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, once again mesmerized fans with their stunning looks and undeniable chemistry at a friend’s wedding party. The duo turned heads as they stepped out in style, embodying a real-life fairytale romance.

Katrina looked ethereal in a pastel pink, off-shoulder flowy gown, while Vicky complemented her elegance with a classic all-black ensemble. With her soft, open hair and minimal yet chic makeup, Katrina radiated grace, while Vicky's dapper look added to their charm. Holding hands as they left the venue, the couple left fans swooning over their picture-perfect presence.

Watch the video here:

Katrina Kaif’s Heartfelt Post for Best Friend’s Wedding

Prior to the party, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share glimpses of her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding celebrations. The actress posted a series of heartwarming pictures, including a stunning shot with the bride and fellow bridesmaids—her sister Isabelle Kaif and Mini Mathur—under a gorgeous floral setup.

Adding to the magical wedding moments, Katrina also shared a joyful picture of the newlyweds, along with a beautiful snap of herself and Isabelle, capturing the essence of the celebration.

For the occasion, Katrina dazzled in an ice-blue lehenga, accessorized elegantly with statement earrings, rings, and bracelets. Her flawless makeup and flowing open hair added to her effortless charm.

In the caption, she expressed her love for her best friend, writing, “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” Recalling their first meeting 16 years ago, Katrina poured her heart out, saying, “@karishmakohli there is no one quite like you. From the first day we met, your joy and madness grabbed my attention, and there’s been no looking back since then.”

She further added, “You’ve been by my side through the good and the bad. You are always there for me, shining bright no matter what’s happening in your own life. You truly have the kindest, most generous, and courageous soul.”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, though the project is currently on hold. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Chhaava, is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.