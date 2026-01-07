Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004289https://zeenews.india.com/people/katrina-kaif-and-vicky-kaushal-reveal-sons-name-it-has-a-special-uri-link-3004289.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Reveal Sons Name; It Has A Special Uri Link
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son's Name; It Has A Special Uri Link

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed that they have named their son Vihaan Kaushal. 

|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 07:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son's Name; It Has A Special Uri Link(Source: X)

 Mumbai: Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have now revealed the name of their newborn son, calling him their "ray of light".
 
The two, on Wednesday, took to their Instagram account to share a joint post announcing the good news. They also posted an adorable picture showing Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their son's tiny hand placed together.
 
Alongside the photo, the duo added a caption announcing their son's name as 'Vihaan Kaushal,' further expressing their feelings as new parents.
 
 "Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal vihaan kaushl Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post.
 
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At that time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their note read.
 
Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.
 
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
 
On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina explained how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Govt's BIG Action, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Professor Exam Cancelled...
CM Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi Visits Night Shelters In Gorakhpur Amid Severe Cold Wave In UP
Technology
Why Is Spacebar The Largest Key On Laptop Or Desktop Keyboard? Details Inside
Bangladesh
Possible Involvement Of Foreign Mercenaries In Stirring 2024 Violence: Hasina
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Stamp Duty Relief On Gift Deeds
India-US
‘US Visa Is Privilege...’: US Embassy In India Warns Student Visa Holders
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal HRTC Pensioners Protest Over Pending Dues, Accuse Govt Of Inaction
AIBE 20 Result 2025
AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT At allindiabarexamination.com, 69.21 % Students Pass
Delhi Riots
Delhi Riots: Court Orders Release Of Four Accused
Indore Water Crisis
Indore Water Crisis Deepens As Congress Questions WHO Protocols And Death Toll