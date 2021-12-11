हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif Haldi pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share UNSEEN PICS from Haldi ceremony and we are speechless!

Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share UNSEEN PICS from Haldi ceremony and we are speechless!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021. The actress dropped their first photos as Man and Wife, looking every bit gorgeous. Now, the couple has shared unseen photos from their Haldi ceremony.

Both Vicky and Katrina wrote: Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. looking vibrant and happiest in these photos from their Haldi ceremony. 

Dressed in salmon pink lehenga, Katrina looked stunning and that radiant bride smile was on place. 

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

The Sabyasachi couple opted for a famous designer's wedding collection, which added a royal tinge to their wedding at the heritage hotel. Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Soleste blue Sapphire diamond engagement ring in platinum is priced at Rs 7,40,708.

After the gala affair, the couple landed back to Mumbai on December 10, 2021. Many reports suggest that KatVic has moved to their new Juhu home on Friday night. Their new abode is sea facing and there had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple.

Also, recently Anushka Sharma confirmed that KatVic will be their new neighbours.

 

