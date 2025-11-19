New Delhi: The gorgeous Bollywood couple of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy on November 7, welcoming a new addition to their family. Days after the good news, few AI-generated photos of the duo posing with their newborn baby have surfaced on the internet which many thought are real. However, the truth is they are AI clicks and not the real ones.

Katrina-Vicky's Viral Pics With Baby

Some social media pages also shared the viral photos where Kat and Vicky can be seen posing for the clicks while newborn baby is safely cuddled up in latter's mother's lap. In another picture, Katrina is sitting on a sofa with her mother-in-law holding up the baby close to her. The truth behind these photos is that they are all AI-generated fan photos.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have not shared any official first glimpse of the baby.

However, after the birth of their baby boy, the couple shared a joint statement on social media, announcing the arrival of their baby boy. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the statement read.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married in 2021 December at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. The duo dated briefly before tying the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony.

A few days back, the couple who likes to keep their personal life private, made headlines after pictures of Katrina surfaced online from her balcony. The breach of privacy sparked outrage among fans and celebrities alike. Sonakshi Sinha condemned the invasion of privacy and called out the media portal responsible for publishing the photos without consent.