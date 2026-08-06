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Katrina Kaif congratulates Mini Mathur on Alliance win, Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra shower praise

Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra congratulated Mini Mathur after she won Alliance, with the actress receiving heartfelt messages from friends and colleagues. Mini also revealed that husband Kabir Khan had never been so emotionally invested in any of her projects before.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Katrina Kaif congratulates Mini Mathur on Alliance win, Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra shower praise
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Katrina Kaif congratulates Mini Mathur on Alliance win, Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra shower praise
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