/Katrina Kaif congratulates Mini Mathur on Alliance win, Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra shower praise

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif extended warm wishes to Mini Mathur on emerging as the winner of the reality show 'Alliance'. Mini took to her official Instagram handle and published a string of happy pictures of herself posing with the trophy.
The caption on the post read, "And just like that… the queen wears her crown (sic)." While many used the comment section to congratulate Mini, Katrina also commented, "Congratssssssss". In addition to this, Malaika Arora penned, "Awesome mini".
Ridhi Dogra also shared the comment, "Miniiiiiiii you were so good. You made me feel so good about being a woman. May I grow into a version of you in time to come. So much to learn. So level headed and present and dignified. But also your energy is so light and fun. Well deserved. Congratulations Much love. @minimathur."
It must be noted that Katrina has collaborated with Mini's director husband Kabir Khan on multiple projects, including 'New York (2009)', 'Ek Tha Tiger (2012)', and 'Phantom (2015)'.
Meanwhile, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mini opened up about husband Kabir Khan’s reaction to her winning 'Alliance.’
She revealed that she has never seen Kabir being so emotionally invested in any of her projects before this.
Mini said, “I do not think anyone in my family expected me to survive without my phone, my people, my routine, and everything I hold close. When I came back, I was amazed to see how invested Kabir had become in the show. There were endless family WhatsApp conversations discussing every move made by every contestant. I honestly do not remember another project in my career where Kabir was this emotionally invested.”
“I am sure he is extremely proud of me, just like my children and the rest of my family. To be honest, everything still feels surreal. I have only just stepped out of the house, and I had no idea what people outside were saying about me. This entire experience has given me a completely new lease on life,” she went on to add.
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