Katrina Kaif Drops Cozy Picture With Vicky Kaushal On Their Third Wedding Anniversary, Shares How She Celebrated Her Special Day

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a heartwarming display of love on social media. Katrina took to Instagram to share a cozy picture of the duo, radiating happiness and intimacy. In her caption, she expressed her love through the simple yet romantic lyrics, “Dil Tu, Jaan Tu,” highlighting the deep bond they share.

The picture that shows the couple embracing each other, instantly became a favourite among fans. Dressed in casual attire, the couple looked relaxed and content, epitomising marital bliss. The warm and intimate vibe of the photo left fans swooning, with many flooding the comments section with heart emojis and anniversary wishes.

Katrina Kaif dropped series of pictures and shared she celebrated her third anniversary in the jungle where she spotted wild animals enjoying champagne with her husband.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a lavish yet private wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The event was attended by close friends and family, and their dreamy wedding photos had taken the internet by storm.

Over the past three years, Katrina and Vicky have been a beacon of love and support for each other, navigating the highs and lows of their demanding careers while maintaining a strong personal connection. From cheering each other on at movie premieres to sharing candid moments from their vacations, the duo continues to melt hearts with their chemistry.