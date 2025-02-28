Advertisement
SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON

Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan And Other Celebs Applaud Superboys Of Malegaon, Give Shoutout To The Team

Here's how celebrities are praising Superboys of Malegaon and giving a shoutout to the actors and the film's team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan And Other Celebs Applaud Superboys Of Malegaon, Give Shoutout To The Team (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Superboys of Malegaon has finally arrived on the big screen, captivating audiences with its extraordinary story since the release of its trailer and tracks.

Helmed by Reema Kagti, this compelling film brings to life the inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends—aspiring filmmakers from the small town of Malegaon who dared to create their own cinematic universe.

As excitement among fans continues to soar, the film has also garnered praise from celebrities, with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Farah Khan applauding Superboys of Malegaon.

Actress Kartina Kaif took to her social media and shared a poster of film receiving amazing reviews.

She further wrote, 'Killing it @tigerbabyofficial just always ahead of the curve and walking that courageous path...'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also praised the film and wrote, 'A love letter to friendship" Indeed. Nostalgically hitting the cinphilic chord in me. Best wishes to the whole team.'

Choreographer and director Farah Khan Kunder wished Superboys of Malegaon team and wrote, ''All the Best''. 

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. 

 The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon is now released on the big screens and is premiering across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK