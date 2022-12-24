topStoriesenglish
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone, times when B-Town divas slayed in their sexy saree looks in 2022 - IN PICS

TOP ACTRESSES IN SAREE LOOK 2022: This year we saw a lot of top Bollywood actresses donning the saree look which took the audience's breath away.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Nothing is sexier than a stunning saree worn right! This year many leading ladies turned heads in the 9-yard beauty, slaying in their gorgeous avatars. Be it the red carpet event, awards night or any party - a saree can never go wrong. This year we saw a lot of top Bollywood actresses donning the saree look which took the audience's breath away and was a vision to behold. So let us have a look at some really gorgeous saree looks of the actress from 2022.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika truly stunned us all with her sizzling appearance at the Cannes 2022 in a black saree having donned a black bold eyeliner and that million-dollar smile is truly heart-winning. 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has truly redefined the glamour quotient twice in the same frame with a sky-blue saree which she had donned upon during Bhediya promotions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Alia Bhatt

Isn't saree a fashion that is simple yet charming at the same time? Wearing a plain white saree with a black border is truly stunning and those jhumkas and a bindi are the add-ons to Alia's attire, which she had donned during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The ravishing beauty Katrina set up new standards of the saree look in a sea-green saree and left us all truly impressed. 

 

Deepika PadukoneKatrina KaifAlia BhattKriti Sanonactresses in sareesbollywood actresses sarees 2022

