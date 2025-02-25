Katrina Kaif Prevents From Taking Full Dip In Mahakumbh; Netizens Call Out Her Privilege

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently visited Prayagraj to take part in the holy ritual at the Mahakumbh Mela along with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. A video of her taking a dip in the sacred waters has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

In the clip, Katrina can be seen carefully immersing herself in the river along with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, while maintaining a partial dip instead of a full submersion. While some fans appreciated her devotion, others pointed out that she did not fully follow the traditional practice, which requires complete immersion.

Social media users were quick to react, with some questioning whether celebrities receive special treatment during such religious events. One user commented, “If common devotees are required to take a full dip, why not her? Privilege speaks.” Another wrote, “Why come for the ritual if you’re not going to follow it properly?” However, her fans defended her, stating that religious practices are a personal choice and should not be judged.

Katrina Kaif, who generally keeps her spiritual side private, has often been seen visiting temples and engaging in religious rituals. Katrina Kaif has called herself fortunate as she makes her presence at the Mahakumbh and it has certainly grabbed attention.

The actress looked radiant in traditional attire and was seen respectfully participating in the rituals. Whether or not her dip was complete, her visit has certainly reignited discussions about celebrity privilege and religious customs in India.