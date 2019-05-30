Katrina Kaif raises the mercury in latest Filmfare shoot—Pics

close

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif turned cover girl for the June 2019 issue of Filmfare magazine and looked phenomenal in an oversized olive green sweater with messy hair.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a stunner and often leaves us awestruck with her social media posts. The leggy lass made her Instagram debut in the year 2017 and has been treating her fans with regular posts since then.

Kat took to the photo and video sharing app recently and posted pictures from her latest Filmfare photoshoot. She turned cover girl for the June 2019 issue of Filmfare magazine and looked phenomenal in an oversized olive green sweater with messy hair.

Well, she surely did raise the mercury with these uploads!

On the film front, the actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Bharat'. The film will hit the screens on June 5 and is one of the biggest releases of the year. It also has Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Tabu and Jackie Shroff on board.

