MAHA KUMBH 2025

Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon Among Other Celebs Attend 'Ganga Aarti' At Maha Kumbh 2025

Many Bollywood celebs like Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanyal took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh. 

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: IANS
Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon Among Other Celebs Attend 'Ganga Aarti' At Maha Kumbh 2025 Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@PujyaSwamiji

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon joined the ranks of celebrities attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. They were seen attending the 'Ganga Aarti' during the religious visit.

The two joined Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati for 'Ganga Aarti'. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani also participated in the grand religious event at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. 

Earlier in the day, Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand shared a tweet on X that read, “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji &amp;amp; @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

On Monday, Katrina Kaif reached Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The diva decided to wear a powder pink ethnic wear. She was seen having a conversation with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati during the visit. 

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon also reached Prayagraj with her daughter Rasha Thadani on Monday. She was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress revealed that she will visit Kashi after this and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

Many other Bollywood celebs such as Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar also visited on Monday. Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself from Prayagraj and wrote "All roads leads to Mahakumbh." 

For the last few weeks many other Bollywood celebs like Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanyal took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh. 

Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13, 2025 in Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26, during Maha Shivratri. 

 

