Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif reacts to reports of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal!

For the past few days rumours are rife that Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting hitched by the end of this year. But now Katrina has completely shunned the reports and also gave a valid reason for such speculations.

Katrina Kaif reacts to reports of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: For the past few days rumours are rife that Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting hitched by the end of this year. It added more fuel to fire apparently when the duo was clicked at a celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office on Tuesday night and later were seen exiting the venue in separate cars. 

 

But now Katrina has completely shunned the reports and also gave a valid reason for such speculations.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Katrina said, “There is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year.”

She even shared the reason behind such rumours, as she believes, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Not only that, it was also stated that the star couple has roped in ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design their wedding outfits. 

Earlier to this, Katrina and Vicky’s engagement rumour flooded the internet, sending fans into a tizzy. However, turns out it was only a rumour with no truth to back it. 

After the Roka ceremony rumour hit social media, Katrina’s spokesperson denied the news while talking to Zoom TV.

 

Recently, Vicky was seen greeting Katrina with a hug at the premiere of his latest film 'Sardar Udham' and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

The video was shared on Instagram by a fan and showed Vicky and Katrina sharing a warm hug. Even Kat was seen heaping praises at him on social media.

For the unversed, the rumours regarding the couple dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Although none of them has officially confirmed their relationship yet.

The rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky. 

On the work front, Vicky was last in the film ‘Sardar Udham' which was released on October 16 on Amazon Prime.

