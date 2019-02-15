हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif reveals her equation with good friend Alia Bhatt after she started dating her ex Ranbir Kapoor

Soon after it emerged that Ranbir is dating Alia, rumour mills were abuzz with news of animosity between Katrina and the 'Raazi' actress.

File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were once the famous Bff of B-town but soon the rumours of a tiff between the two floated when Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor, who is also Katrina' ex-boyfriend. However, the actresses have always denied having any scuffle and recently when Katrina was asked to comment on Alia, she revealed a rather sweet thing about their bond.

According to Bollywood Bubble, Katrina, who was present on a chat show, was asked to comment on her current equation with Alia and the 'Sheila Ki Jawaani' actress said, "Who she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?"

Well, from Katrina's statement, it appears like there was never any hatchet between the two actresses and they continue to remain thick friends to each other. Alia and Katrina have been friends for long and here's raising a toast to celebrate their camaraderie.

For the unversed, Katrina and Ranbir were rumoured to be in a relationship back in the year 2008. Since Katrina and Alia are good friends, eyebrows raised when rumours of the latter dating Ranbir surfaced.

Soon after it emerged that Ranbir is dating Alia, rumour mills were abuzz with news of animosity between Katrina and the 'Raazi' actress. However, these were mere speculations. 

As per reports, Alia and Ranbir got close to each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

In the meantime, Alia is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' trilogy also starring Ranbir, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Karan Johar's 'Kalank' and 'Takht' in her kitt. 

Katrina is busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film is set to arrive in theatres during Eid this year. 

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
