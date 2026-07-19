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Katrina Kaif shares adorable moments from first birthday as mom to son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first birthday as a mother with an intimate celebration alongside husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan. The actress shared heartwarming family moments, offering fans a rare glimpse into her life as a new mom.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Katrina Kaif shares adorable moments from first birthday as mom to son Vihaan
Image Credit: Katrina Kaif, Instagram

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