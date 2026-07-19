Katrina Kaif shares adorable moments from first birthday as mom to son Vihaan

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her first birthday celebration as a mother. She gave a peek into some heartwarming moments with her son Vihaan. In a touching picture, the actress can be seen lifting her baby boy in her arms and planting a sweet kiss on his little hand. Other heartwarming moments show Katrina posing alongside her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. She also shared candid solo pictures from the celebration. One of the monochrome photos captures the actress making a goofy face, with her son’s tiny hand resting on her nose.