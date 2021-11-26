हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Phone Bhoot' gets release date

'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror comedy. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer &#039;Phone Bhoot&#039; gets release date

MUMBAI: July 15, 2022, will be a special day for movie lovers as Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is releasing on the particular date.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film. 'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror comedy.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Phone BhootKatrina Kaifsiddhant chaturvediKatrina Kaif filmKatrina Kaif weddingIshaan Khatter
Next
Story

Drugs case: Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated at father while posing for cameras outside NCB office, watch

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Zee Top 50: Today the country is celebrating Constitution Day