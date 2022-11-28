Katrina Kaif STUNS in a pastel blue saree with minimal make-up look, says, ‘Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja’- Watch

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is one such actress who always manages to stay at the top of her game, no matter what! Recently, the actress went to an undisclosed location to attend a friend’s wedding and shared pictures of her gorgeous attire.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a video which she captioned as, “Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja” along with a music emoji. The song was also playing in the video. She wore a blue saree which she paired with polki earrings and a bangle in one hand.

See the video shared by Katrina Kaif

Apart from the mesmerizing video, the actress also posted pictures of her outfit from the function. “Aaj ka din,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Fans of the actress were quite excited as the actress dropped her pictures and started showering their love and admiration for her in the comments section. “You looking so beautiful,” commented one fan. “You gorgeous woman!!,” commented another fan.

See the stunning pictures of Katrina Kaif in blue saree

In the video and the photos, Katrina gave a glimpse of the surroundings of the venue which looked like a palace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhath Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan where she will be reprising her role from the previous two films of the franchise. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film is expected to go on floors next year. It also marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after ‘Don 2’.