Katrina Kaif To Confirm Pregnancy? Ad Shoot Picture Allegedly Flaunting Baby Bump Goes Viral

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in December 2021, have once again sparked headlines amid fresh pregnancy buzz. A new picture of the actress from an ad shoot is going viral, with fans claiming she is flaunting a baby bump.

Although neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the news, the image has set social media abuzz with speculation.

In the blurred photo, doing the rounds on Reddit, Katrina can be seen wearing a maroon gown while looking away from the camera. Eagle-eyed fans claim her baby bump is visible in the form-fitting outfit.

A report by Times Now states that Katrina is in her third trimester, with the baby expected next month. The couple, however, is reportedly determined to keep things private until the big arrival.

The actress has also kept a low profile in recent months and skipped the premiere of Aryan Khan's show Ba**ds of Bollywood alongside her husband Vicky Kaushal, which further fueled speculation.

Pregnancy rumours surrounding the couple have been circulating since the first half of the year. They peaked on August 7, when a viral post claimed that Vicky and Katrina were expecting their first child together. However, it was later revealed that the post was fan-made and not an official confirmation from either star.

Netizens React

Fans flooded the comments section of the Reddit post with congratulatory messages.

One user wrote, “So, so happy for her… Congratulations!”

Another said, “My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming. Congratulations.”

A third commented, “For a moment I thought it was a throwback to pregnant Kareena. But wohoo!! Congratulations.”

Another added, “Oct baby please!”

Vicky-Katrina Relationship Timeline

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly began dating in 2019. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.