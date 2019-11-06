close

Katrina Kaif turns cover girl for GQ India; oozes oomph in a black and white swimsuit—See inside

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post is high on the oomph factor as she turns cover girl for GQ India magazine. In a black and white swimsuit paired with a wet hair look, she is 'Making Waves' on the cover.

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Katrina Kaif made her Instagram debut in 2017 and has been treating us with exciting posts ever since. The actress, who has a whopping 29.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform, oftn hogs the limelight.

Kat's latest post is high on the oomph factor as she turned cover girl for GQ India magazine. In a black and white swimsuit paired with a wet hair look, she is 'Making Waves' on the cover.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Only recently, the actress launched her own make-up label 'Kaybykatrina' and is busy promoting it nowadays.

On the work front, she will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

She was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

