Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal CONFIRM Pregnancy, Share FIRST Pic 'With Hearts Full Of Joy' - SEE INSIDE

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have put an end to the pregnancy rumours by confirming the joyous news in a joint Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Announces Pregnancy

In a sweet and heartfelt caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The post features a loving picture of the couple, with Vicky’s hand gently resting on Katrina’s baby bump, symbolising the beginning of their new journey as parents.

Take a look at the post:

Fans React To The 'Joyful' News

The announcement comes amid months of speculation and rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy. Fans and followers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, including actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who wrote, “Congratulations guys.” Other admirers expressed their excitement with comments like “Congrats, my queen” and “much love.”

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Love Life

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, marking the start of their new life together after a brief but high-profile relationship.

Pregnancy Rumours Sparked By Recent Sightings

Speculation around Katrina’s pregnancy began earlier this year, fueled by her choice of wearing oversized clothing during public appearances and her recent low profile in the industry. Notably, she skipped the premiere of Aryan Khan’s show Ba***ds of Bollywood alongside Vicky, which added to the buzz.

The rumours intensified in August when a viral fan-made post claimed the couple was expecting, though neither Katrina nor Vicky had officially confirmed the news until now.

'Best Chapter Of Our Lives'

With this official confirmation, fans and well-wishers eagerly await the arrival of the couple’s first child. Katrina and Vicky’s announcement marks a happy milestone in their personal lives, as they prepare to embrace parenthood together.