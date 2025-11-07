Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani And Other Bollywood Celebs Shower Love And Congratulations

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become parents to a baby boy! The couple shared the joyous news with fans on Friday through a joint Instagram post.

Their announcement card read:

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

In the caption, the couple simply wrote, "Blessed."

Bollywood Showers the Couple with Love

Soon after the announcement, wishes began pouring in from friends and fellow celebrities across B-town.

Kareena Kapoor

“Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club So happy for you and Vicky.”

Priyanka Chopra

“Sooo happy! Congratulations.”

Sonam Kapoor

“Amazing, both of you. All my love.”

Anil Kapoor

“Congratulations, Vicky.”

Parineeti Chopra

The new mom, who recently welcomed her first child, wrote:

“Congratss new mamma and papa!”

Zoya Akhtar

“Love love love.”

Rajkummar Rao

“Heartiest congratulations. This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one.”

Bipasha Basu

“Congratulations to both of you. Love to the little bundle of joy.”

Kiara Advani

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, she wrote:

“Heartiest congratulations mama and papa!”

She also added the hashtag #Classof2025.

Madhuri Dixit

“Congratulations to both of you. Sending love to the little one.”

Other celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Shilpa Rao, Rohit Shetty, and Guneet Monga, also extended their heartfelt wishes.

A Look Back at Their Fairytale Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 at the breathtaking Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together on Instagram, delighting fans with their adorable chemistry and celebrations.