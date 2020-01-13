Katrina Kaif's ice-blue saree, Akshay Kumar's dapper looks and Rohit Shetty's smile—this 'Sooryanvanshi' pic has it all!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty delivered a blockbuster hit in 2018 with Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba'. He is now ready to unveil yet another masala pot boiler 'Sooryavanshi'starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Katrina took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking on-set picture. She is seen wearing an ice-blue saree while Akshay Kumar looks dapper in this look. Rohit Shetty is seen giving them company at the backdrop of a picturesque beach.

In the caption, she wrote: A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset ....... the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made.... see u in cinemas March 27 th #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar

'Sooryanvanshi' is written by Sajid-Farhad. It is jointly produced by Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Dharma Production respectively.

The film will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.