KATY PERRY

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Caught Kissing On A Yacht Amid Dating Rumours, Almost Confirm Relationship!

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Caught Kissing On A Yacht Amid Dating Rumours, Almost Confirm Relationship!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have set the rumours about their dating each other on fire. After being spotted on a dinner date some months back, some pictures of the alleged couple sharing a kiss aboard her yacht in Santa Barbara, California have now gone viral.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Kissing Pics

The pictures of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have gone crazy viral on social media, sending netizens into a tizzy. Katy is donning a black monokini while a shirtless Trudeau looks dapper in his shades as the much-in-love couple shares a kiss. The duo has been clicked while enjoying their time on a yacht.

Earlier in July when they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal, ANI quoted PEOPLE as sharing that the two shared a meal, enjoyed cocktails, and even met with chef Danny Smiles during their visit. They also made a stop in the kitchen afterwards to thank the staff for the meal. One of the dishes they were served reportedly included lobster.

Neither Perry's nor Trudeau's commented on the dinner outing.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Enjoys Dinner Date With Justin Trudeau In Montreal After Break-Up With Orlando Bloom

About Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Personal Life

In June, Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

They have three children together; Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

