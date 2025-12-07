Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Drops Cozy Pictures From Japan Trip

Washington: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry seems to have made it official, taking her budding romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Instagram.



In a heartwarming post, the pop star shared a string of pictures from her Japan vacation, including one with Trudeau.



In one of the pictures, Perry and Trudeau can be seen cosying up, posing cheek-to-cheek for a cute selfie. Another video in the post showed the couple having a meal together, followed by moments of them spending time.



"tokyo times on tour and more," Katy Perry captioned her post.

This came shortly after the singer joined Justin Trudeau during his visit to former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife. Kishida, while dropping a picture from their meeting, specifically mentioned Perry as Trudeau's "partner."

"Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch. During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the "Japan-Canada Action Plan," sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way," he wrote.

In response, the former Canada PM wrote, "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko."



Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 in Paris for Perry's birthday. The couple was first spotted together in July during a walk with their dogs in Canada.

Speaking to People, a source shared that Trudeau had "been pursuing" the singer since their Montreal dates. "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful," the source added.



Besides being spotted together, Trudeau also attended Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, reported People.

