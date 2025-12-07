Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993068https://zeenews.india.com/people/katy-perry-goes-instagram-official-with-justin-trudeau-drops-cozy-pictures-from-japan-trip-2993068.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KATY PERRY

Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Drops Cozy Pictures From Japan Trip

Katy Perry has officially confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sharing a series of intimate photos and videos on her Instagram account from their recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Drops Cozy Pictures From Japan Trip(Source: Instagram)

 Washington: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry seems to have made it official, taking her budding romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Instagram.
 
In a heartwarming post, the pop star shared a string of pictures from her Japan vacation, including one with Trudeau.
 
In one of the pictures, Perry and Trudeau can be seen cosying up, posing cheek-to-cheek for a cute selfie. Another video in the post showed the couple having a meal together, followed by moments of them spending time.
 
"tokyo times on tour and more," Katy Perry captioned her post.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

This came shortly after the singer joined Justin Trudeau during his visit to former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife. Kishida, while dropping a picture from their meeting, specifically mentioned Perry as Trudeau's "partner."

"Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch. During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the "Japan-Canada Action Plan," sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way," he wrote.

Also Read: Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Walk Holding Hands On A Parisian Dinner Date, Days After 'Kiss On The Yacht' Pic Went Viral

 In response, the former Canada PM wrote, "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko."
 
Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 in Paris for Perry's birthday. The couple was first spotted together in July during a walk with their dogs in Canada.

Speaking to People, a source shared that Trudeau had "been pursuing" the singer since their Montreal dates. "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful," the source added.

 
Besides being spotted together, Trudeau also attended Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, reported People. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

unclaimed bank deposits India
Govt Launches Nationwide Drive To Return ₹190 Cr In Unclaimed Bank Deposits
IndiGo CEO notice
IndiGo CEO Served Show-Cause Notice As DGCA Flags 'Massive' Flight Disruptions
IndiGo flight disruptions 2025
'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGo
Narendra Modi HT Leadership Summit 2025
PM Modi Pledges To Make India Rid Of 'Colonial Mindset' In Next 10 Years
Gucchi mushrooms
THIS Item Costed Rs 40,000 Per Kg At Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet
India US Trade Talks
India-US To Hold Trade Talks From December 10 - What's On The Cards?
NCP leader Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule Moves Bill To Ensure Right To Disconnect After Office Hours
india russia relations
Analysis | Why Putin’s Delhi Visit Showcases India’s Finest Strategic Balance
galaxy rotation
Astronomers Discover 50-Million-Light-Year Cosmic Filament
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 06.12.2025: First And Second Round Saturday Draw