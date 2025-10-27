Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Walk Holding Hands On A Parisian Dinner Date, Days After 'Kiss On The Yacht' Pic Went Viral

New Delhi: After sending fans into a tizzy with their romance blooming on a yacht and sealing it with a 'kiss', pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recently spotted celebrating singer's 45th birthday in Paris together.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Spotted

According to TMZ, the dashing duo were clicked attending a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris – a famous celebrity spot. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand, making the relationship almost official. Interestingly, neither Katy nor Justin have openly talked about the alleged link-up so far.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Social media is abuzz with their pictures and videos from the Parisian dinner date.

katy perry & justin trudeau took their romance public tonight in paris pic.twitter.com/SS1jP1bMx4 — avs (@favspopculture) October 26, 2025

katy perry and justin trudeau in paris for her birthday awww she looks so happy pic.twitter.com/83x5e710Pt — (@likeathornrose) October 26, 2025

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Romance Timeline

Earlier, pictures of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau went crazy viral when their kissing picture hit the social media. Katy wore a black monokini while a shirtless Trudeau looked dapper in his shades as the much-in-love couple shares a kiss. The duo was clicked while enjoying their time on a yacht.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Enjoys Dinner Date With Justin Trudeau In Montreal After Break-Up With Orlando Bloom

In July when they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal, ANI quoted PEOPLE as sharing that the two shared a meal, enjoyed cocktails, and even met with chef Danny Smiles during their visit. They also made a stop in the kitchen afterwards to thank the staff for the meal. One of the dishes they were served reportedly included lobster.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Personal Life

In June, Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

They have three children together; Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.