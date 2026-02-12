Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016177https://zeenews.india.com/people/katy-perry-justin-trudeaus-cosy-winter-vacay-photo-album-is-all-things-love-3016177.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKaty Perry, Justin Trudeaus cosy winter vacay photo album is all things LOVE!
KATY PERRY

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's cosy winter vacay photo album is all things LOVE!

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 in Paris for Perry's birthday.

|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's cosy winter vacay photo album is all things LOVE! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Singer Katy Perry's latest post with former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has been creating a buzz on social media. On Instagram, Katy Perry shared a winter-inspired photo series that fans have described as the duo's most intimate look so far.

Shared by Perry, the holiday-themed album featured the pair in matching black outfits amid snowy mountain scenery, fueling discussion about their relationship and its growing visibility in the public eye.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In another photo, in black and white, Perry was seen sitting with Trudeau at a restaurant. While sharing the picture, the singer wrote, "let love be the revolution."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 in Paris for Perry's birthday. The couple was first spotted together in July during a walk with their dogs in Canada.

Speaking to People, a source shared that Trudeau had "been pursuing" the singer since their Montreal dates.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Walk Holding Hands On A Parisian Dinner Date, Days After 'Kiss On The Yacht' Pic Went Viral

"He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful," the source added.

Besides being spotted together, Trudeau also attended Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, reported People.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Babar Azam
IND vs PAK: Babar Azam brutally trolled on Pakistan TV show, video goes viral
Jasmine Sandlas concert
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men
Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026: Check dates, moon sighting, and prayer timings across countries
Power Bank
Power Banks for Travel, Work & Everyday Life
T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over'
AI-171 crash
Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 12-02-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
JEE Mains Result 2026
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date
Sports car crash
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails
Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death