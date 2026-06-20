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  • /Katy Perry snubs exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer during Spain concert, shows love for Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry snubs exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer during Spain concert, shows love for Justin Trudeau

The concert moment comes amid continued public interest in Katy Perry's Perry's personal life. Bloom and Perry got engaged in 2019 before ending their relationship in 2025 after nearly nine years together.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Katy Perry snubs exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer during Spain concert, shows love for Justin Trudeau
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram (File Photo)

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