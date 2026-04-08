Katy Perry teases new cutesy pic with Justin Trudeau, says 'never knew karma could be so rewarding'

Washington: Katy Perry has given her fans yet another glimpse into her personal life, this time with a new social media post that has once again drawn attention to her relationship with Justin Trudeau.

The 'Firework' singer took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures, including a photo of Trudeau, 54, along with glamorous shots of Perry, a fun candid moment, an adorable moment with her daughter, and a video of her riding a bike along the beach.

Along with the post, Perry wrote, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding." Take a look

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The post comes at a time when the two have been spotted together several times in recent months. They first sparked dating rumours in July when they were seen in Montreal. Later, in December 2025, they made things official on Instagram, PEOPLE reported.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has been managing a long-distance relationship. A source told the outlet that both Perry and Trudeau are focused on maintaining stability for their children. The source added that they travel whenever possible to spend time together and were always aware that distance would be part of their relationship.

The source said, "The priority for both of them is stability for the kids... Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work."

"They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them," the insider added.

Perry recently wrapped her Lifetimes Tour in December after performing nearly 100 shows. During this time, according to PEOPLE, Trudeau was often seen visiting her while she was on tour. Another source said that Perry developed feelings for him early on because of the effort he made.