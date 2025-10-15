New Delhi: Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's alleged link-up has set the rumours mills working extra-time to find out details about their relationship. Recently, Katy Perry performed at the O2 Arena in London, and a fan proposed to her. But it wasn't the proposal but her reply which has now gone viral, further fuelling the rumour of her being in a relationship.

Katy Perry On Fan's Proposal

India Today reported that during the concert, a fan proposed to Katy on stage and she replied, "I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago." Now, this comes after pictures of the alleged couple sharing a kiss aboard her yacht in Santa Barbara, California went viral on social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Caught Kissing On A Yacht Amid Dating Rumours, Almost Confirm Relationship!

During the London concert, she also said: "London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" She added, "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time but not anymore."

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Kiss

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's pictures went viral on social media, sending netizens into a tizzy. Katy is donning a black monokini while a shirtless Trudeau looks dapper in his shades as the much-in-love couple shares a kiss. The duo has been clicked while enjoying their time on a yacht.

Earlier in July when they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal, ANI quoted PEOPLE as sharing that the two shared a meal, enjoyed cocktails, and even met with chef Danny Smiles during their visit. They also made a stop in the kitchen afterwards to thank the staff for the meal. One of the dishes they were served reportedly included lobster.

Neither Perry's nor Trudeau's commented on the dinner outing.

About Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Personal Life

In June, Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

They have three children together; Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.