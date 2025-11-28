Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Kiku Sharda Brings Laughter, Teases ‘Rift’ Between Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to deliver a burst of laughter, thanks to comedian Kiku Sharda, who appears in his iconic avatar, Bacha Yadav. In a segment filled with playful banter, Sharda jokingly hints at a supposed rift between Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, leading to one of the episode’s most entertaining moments.

Kiku Sharda’s Playful ‘SRK Rift’ Gag

With trademark deadpan humour, Sharda quips, “Sir, I have heard you don’t get along with Shah Rukh Khan. You even threw him out of the house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” referencing a memorable scene from the hit film. He continues the gag by adding that SRK was also expelled from Gurukul in Mohabbatein, and even from the film Piku off-screen.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bachchan, caught off guard, bursts into laughter and replies, “But Shah Rukh wasn’t even in Piku!” Sharda then delivers the punchline: “Sir, if you have fired him, how will he ever be in the film?” The exchange leaves both Bachchan and fellow comedian Sudesh Lehri in splits.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Stand-up Comedians Pack A Punch Tickling Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Bone

Sharda’s Kaala Patthar Praise Sparks Big B’s Anecdote

Beyond the humour, Sharda also shared that Kaala Patthar is one of his favourite Amitabh Bachchan films. The actor-host added a personal anecdote of his own, revealing that his first job was in a coal factory, an experience that later informed his performance in the 1979 film.

Another standout moment came when Sharda offered a humorous twist on the classic track Mere Angne Mein, questioning why “biwi hi moti hoti hai, pati bhi mota ho sakta hai,” earning hearty applause and cheers from the audience.

Earlier this week, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi appeared on the show to promote The Family Man Season 3. The trio shared heartfelt stories about Bachchan’s influence on their lives and careers.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.