'Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’ Vivek Oberoi Claims The World May Forget The Superstar By 2050

New Delhi: Actor Vivek Oberoi recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of even the biggest superstars being forgotten over time. He said that 25 years from now, people may not remember Shah Rukh Khan the way fans do today. Speaking about the fleeting nature of fame in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vivek pointed out that while some still remember legends like Raj Kapoor, the younger generation connects more with his grandson, Ranbir Kapoor.

What Did Vivek Say?

Reflecting on how even iconic stars can fade into history, Vivek said, “Which film from the 1960s, starring whom, do people talk about today? Nobody cares. You will inevitably be relegated to history. In 2050, people might say, ‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’”

He added, “Just as people today might ask, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ You and I may call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So perhaps history eventually relegates us all to nothingness.”

Vivek on His Struggles (Rewritten Section)

Vivek Oberoi has also opened up about the challenges he faced before making it big in the film industry. In a conversation with Mashable India, the actor revealed that he started his journey from the ground up.

He said he trained under choreographer Farah Khan, where his initial tasks were far from glamorous. “I used to clean rehearsal rooms and serve tea to all the dancers,” Vivek recalled. “From there, I slowly worked my way up. I never told anyone who my father was—I kept that to myself because I wanted to earn my place on my own merit.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 earlier this month and celebrated the milestone with fans at a special event in Mumbai. Earlier in September, he won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan. The superstar will next be seen in King.

On the work front, Vivek is gearing up for the release of Mastii 4. He also appears in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, Tripti Dimri, and Prakash Raj. The film’s audio teaser was released a few weeks ago on Prabhas’ birthday.