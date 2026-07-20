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  • /Kavita Kaushik strongly reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's removal amid Jantar Mantar protest: 'Mere desh ke bachchon par...'

Kavita Kaushik strongly reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's removal amid Jantar Mantar protest: 'Mere desh ke bachchon par...'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he is willing to end his hunger strike if the government accepts responsibility for recent failures in the education system.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Kavita Kaushik strongly reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's removal amid Jantar Mantar protest: 'Mere desh ke bachchon par...'
Image Credit: Instagram grab

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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