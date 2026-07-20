New Delhi: Popular television actress Kavita Kaushik, who is known for playing badass female cop Chandramukhi Chautala's character in sitcom F.I.R for years has reacted to the ongoing students protests at Jantar Mantar. She shared a video on Instagram, appealing to the Delhi Police to show restraint and compassion after activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike.
Kavita can be seen requesting the Delhi police officers to act with humanity. "Delhi Police, aap logon se ek nivedan karna tha. Ek baat hai ki aap logon ki bhi toh families hongi na. Maa-baap, bachche, bhai-behen, rishtedar (Delhi Police, I wanted to make a request to you. The thing is, you all have families too, don't you? Parents, children, siblings, relatives)," Kavita said in the video.
"Toh kal ko bhagwan na kare unhein koi medical emergency ho. Aur unhein koi farzi doctor na mile balki ek achcha real doctor unki jaan bacha sake. Isiliye ye bachche protest kar rahe hain (So, God forbid, if they were to face a medical emergency in the future, they wouldn't encounter a fake doctor but would instead be treated by a genuine, competent doctor who could save their lives. That is why these students are protesting)," she added.
"Aadesh chahe jo bhi ho aapka bhi toh ek mann hai, ek dimaag hai, ek conscious hai. Uss conscious ka hi istemaal karna. Mere desh ke bachchon par haath mat uthana. Bas yahi nivedan karna hai. Thank you," she said.
Meanwhile, Vidya Malvade also dropped a video on Instagram sharing her concerns over the recent developments surrounding Sonam Wangchuk.
“It’s heart-breaking to see what’s happening in our country right now. The way Sonam Wangchuk ji has been treated, it’s not just frustrating but also very scary. But the dignity and grace that Gitanjali ma’am is showing, that is the foundation that this great country is built on. Isn’t it every citizen’s birth right to protest peacefully against being wronged? It is unfathomable to even understand how these young kids have been driven to taking their own lives. These students deserve a dialogue and justice. And I stand by them. Chak De India!", she said in the video.
For the unversed, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he is willing to end his hunger strike if the government accepts responsibility for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will begin today (July 20, 2026).
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