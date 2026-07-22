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  • /Kaylee Hottle dies at 18; 'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tributes

Kaylee Hottle dies at 18; 'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tributes

Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress, marked her debut at the age of nine with 'Godzilla vs Kong'. She lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday and was only 18 years old.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Kaylee Hottle dies at 18; 'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tributes
Image Credit: IMDb

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