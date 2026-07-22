/Kaylee Hottle dies at 18; 'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tributes

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time. Rest in Peace, Kaylee," the X post read.