Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is known not just for his cinematic brilliance but also for his wisdom, humility, and grace. His deep insights and thoughtful responses often leave fans and contestants in awe on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Recently, during an episode of the quiz show, a contestant showered praise on his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling her extraordinarily beautiful. While Big B acknowledged the compliment with a smile, he also took the opportunity to share a profound message about the true essence of beauty.

During the episode, a young contestant, Pranusha Thamke, couldn’t stop gushing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty. As she interacted with the host, she enthusiastically expressed her admiration for the Bollywood diva. “Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bahut khoobsurat hain.”

(Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very beautiful.) Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan, with a warm smile, responded in his signature deep baritone, “Haan, hum jaante hain” (Yes, I know). His response delighted the audience, who cheered for the actor’s acknowledgment.

However, Pranusha didn’t stop there. She continued to praise Aishwarya’s mesmerizing beauty, saying:

“Khoobsurati jatane ke liye shabd kam pad jaaye, itni khoobsurat hain. Sir, aap toh unke saath hi rehte hain, koi tips batao khoobsurati ke.”

(Words fall short to describe her beauty; she is so beautiful. Sir, you live with her, please share some beauty tips.)

Her excitement and admiration for Aishwarya brought a smile to Big B’s face, but his response was both unexpected and deeply meaningful.

Instead of simply agreeing or offering beauty-related tips, Amitabh Bachchan chose to share a deeper perspective on beauty that goes beyond physical appearance. He gracefully responded:

“Dekhiye, ek baat bataye aapko. Chehre ki khoobsurati, woh kuch salon mein mit jaayegi, lekin aapke dil ki khoobsurati, woh sabse ahem rehti hai.”

(Look, let me tell you one thing. The beauty of your face will fade away in a few years, but the beauty of your heart is the most important thing.)

While Big B’s response was a broader reflection on beauty, his love and admiration for his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always been evident.