KBC 17: Uttarakhand’s Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati Of Season, Takes On Rs 7 Crore Jackpot Question

New Delhi: The 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11 and has already found its first crorepati.

Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand has created history by winning ₹1 crore and advancing to attempt the jackpot question worth ₹7 crore.

Sony TV shared a promotional clip on X, where Aditya can be seen on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan announcing his milestone win.

During the episode, Aditya shared a light-hearted anecdote from his college days. “Back in college, I told my friends that I had been selected for KBC and kept the prank going for a week. One friend stitched new pants, another bought a fresh shirt. When nothing happened, I finally revealed it was a joke,” he recalled with a laugh.

He added that even this time his friends didn’t believe him. “When I got the actual call for KBC, my friends thought it was another prank. Only when I showed them the official message did they realise it was true,” he said.

Aditya Faces the Rs 7 Crore Question

In the upcoming episode, Aditya will take on the jackpot question worth ₹7 crore—a feat that very few contestants have achieved in the show’s history. The promo shows him approaching the final question and, despite initial hesitation, deciding to take the risk and attempt it.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony TV.