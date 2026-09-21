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  • /KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan looks back at 'circle of life and KBC', says 'the tests for morality...'

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan looks back at 'circle of life and KBC', says 'the tests for morality...'

KBC SEASON 18: Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan looks back at 'circle of life and KBC', says 'the tests for morality...'

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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