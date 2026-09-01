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KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he has never made tea for wife Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, which premiered on August 10, 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he has never made tea for wife Jaya Bachchan
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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