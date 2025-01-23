KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Family Warned Him Against Hosting The Show, Called It A Big Mistake

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), one of the most iconic shows in Indian television history, almost didn’t happen for Amitabh Bachchan. The Bollywood legend recently reflected on his decision to host the quiz show and revealed how his family initially advised him against it.

Speaking about the journey during an interaction on his show, Amitabh shared, “When I told my family about taking on this project, I won’t take names, but some people said, ‘You are making a big mistake.’”

He explained their concerns, saying, “People see you on the 70 mm big screen, and now they will watch you on a smaller TV screen. Moving from the big screen to the small screen will diminish your stature. It is a huge mistake.” Despite their warnings, Amitabh went ahead with the project, trusting his instincts.



Before committing to the show, Amitabh had a request. He wanted to visit London to observe the original format of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, the British show on which KBC is based. The producers obliged, and Amitabh, impressed with the format, decided to take the plunge.

Even so, his first day on the sets was nerve-wracking. “The producers never noticed my heartbeat, and the camera didn’t catch my legs shaking on the first day,” he said, recalling his anxiety. “I had no idea what would happen. I decided to just speak whatever I had to say.”

Fast forward 25 years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has become a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Amitabh Bachchan’s charisma and ability to connect with contestants have been central to its enduring success.

The show not only redefined Indian television but also gave a new lease of life to Amitabh’s career at a time when he was facing a downturn in the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan’s leap of faith to host KBC proved to be a game-changer for both him and Indian television. What was once considered a risky move has now become a legacy, cementing Big B’s stature as not just a Bollywood superstar but also a beloved television icon.