KBC: First Winner Harshavardhan Nawathe Makes An Entry In Amitabh Bachchan’s Show; Leaves Everyone Nostalgic

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati fans were in for a treat as Harshvardhan Nawathe, the first-ever Crorepati in the show’s history, made a special appearance on the iconic quiz show on January 20. His return marked the beginning of the grand Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav celebration, commemorating 25 glorious years of the legendary show.



Harshvardhan’s win of Rs 1 crore in the inaugural season of KBC is etched in the hearts of viewers, making him a household name and a symbol of inspiration. To honor this milestone, the show played a special video revisiting his historic moment, leaving the audience emotional.

Amitabh Bachchan, the beloved host of the show, welcomed Harshvardhan with open arms, asking, “Maanyawar, how does it feel to sit on the hot seat once again?”

Harshvardhan, beaming with nostalgia, replied, “Sir, this is an entirely new hot seat—it feels different. And for this grand celebration of knowledge, we have a silver jubilee and a silver hot seat. Even the set looks different now. Back then, the lighting was different too. Since this morning, I’ve been reliving the emotions of the day I first came here—the anticipation, the anxious wait for the show to start, and the excitement of meeting you, AB Sir. Everything feels the same even today.”

He further added, “It’s like I’m back in time, waiting to hear you say, ‘Harshvardhan, the next question is on your computer screen.’ I’m truly reliving that magical day.”

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations, Kahani Jeet Ki, a new segment, aims to spotlight inspiring stories of victory and transformation. Harshvardhan was the perfect guest to kick off this journey, sharing how his life changed after his remarkable win.



The Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav celebration promises to bring back cherished memories and inspiring moments from the past 25 years. With Harshvardhan Nawathe’s return, the show not only celebrated its legacy but also reminded fans of the transformative power of knowledge.

Harshvardhan’s appearance struck a nostalgic chord with fans, many of whom took to social media to express their joy at seeing the first crorepati back on the hot seat. As KBC continues its journey, this silver jubilee celebration serves as a testament to the show’s enduring legacy and its role in changing lives.