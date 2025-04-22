'Kedarnath' Producer Pragya Kapoor Champions Conscious Living On World Earth Day

New Delhi: Renowned film producer Pragya Kapoor, known for her work on Kedarnath and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, continues to advocate for conscious and sustainable living through her environmental initiative, Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation. On the occasion of World Earth Day 2025, Kapoor reflected on the journey and impact of the foundation while calling for collective responsibility in the face of climate change.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Kapoor emphasized the urgency of taking action. “World Earth Day is a stark reminder of what we are leaving behind for our children. Why not leave behind a world that the future generation can make the most out of? The rising heat and melting ice caps are signs that the planet needs us,” she said.

She continued, “Ek Saath Foundation celebrates the love for our Mother Earth by constantly working toward achieving a better tomorrow. We've organized multiple plantation and cleanup drives, recycled tons of waste — all with the sole aim of building a conscious future. The need of the hour is to be responsible, and even little efforts can make a big difference.”



Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation has organized a wide range of environmental initiatives, including:

Organizing large-scale cleanup and plantation drives ,

Recycling significant quantities of waste

Neutering community dogs to promote animal welfare

Installing dustbins and improving sanitation infrastructure

Promoting reforestation and environmental education in small towns and the Himalayan foothills

One of the foundation’s notable initiatives, ‘Swachh Kokari Sundar Kokari’, aims to transform slum settlements into waste-free communities. Additionally, Project Elephanta is currently in its early stages, targeting the improvement of waste management systems in critical areas.

The foundation also plays a pivotal role as an exclusive NGO partner for Carter Beach and Mangrove cleanup efforts, having removed over 60,000 kilograms of marine waste to date.

Beyond her environmental activism, Pragya Kapoor continues to make waves in Indian cinema. Her production house is known for supporting unconventional and impactful storytelling, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui—India’s first zero-waste film—and Kedarnath, among others.