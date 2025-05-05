Advertisement
SHAHID KAPOOR

'Keep It Real, You All': Shahid Kapoor Speaks On Mental Health Amid Babil Khan’s Emotional Breakdown

Actor Shahid Kapoor urged all to keep it real and look within themselves through his latest social media post. 

|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 10:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
'Keep It Real, You All': Shahid Kapoor Speaks On Mental Health Amid Babil Khan’s Emotional Breakdown (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor urged all to keep it real and look within themselves through his latest social media post. 

Sharing a photo of himself on his Instagram stories, Shahid penned a note saying that according to him, life is not about where one reaches, but about who one becomes in the process.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "Keep it real you all. Look within that's where god sits. Waiting for you to know yourself. Life ain't about where you get to that's just for the fools it's who you become in the process that's the real game. When one defines progress with that as a yardstick life's a whole new game. I started playing this version not too long back. Still at the beginner level. Always a student. Keeps me young. #levelup."

Shahid's post comes a day after actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan left everyone concerned with a video where he was seen having an emotional meltdown.

The 'Logout' actor called Bollywood “the most fake industry.” Babil even named some of his peers such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and singer Arijit Singh in the clip, where he seemed extremely upset.

However, later on, Babil dropped an Instagram post claiming that his video was extremely misinterpreted and that he was just showing his support to these actors.

The 'Friday Night Plan' actor shared, "The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to @ananyapanday @shanayakapoor02 @gouravadarsh @arjunKapoor @ragahbajuval @arjitsingh. I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire."

Babil's team also issued an official statement that read, "In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration, for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."

Babil's video has sparked an online discussion regarding the dark side of Bollywood, and the mental strength required to survive in this dynamic industry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

