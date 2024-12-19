Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her Mangalsutra In A Stunning Western Outfit As She Makes First Appearance After Marriage

Mumbai: Keerthy Suresh recently made her first public appearance after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Anony Thattil, in a serene ceremony in Goa. The actress attended a Christmas Bash alongside her Baby John co-stars Varun Dhawan, Atlee, and Wamiqa Gabbi.



While she looked stunning in a chic western dress, the spotlight was on her mangalsutra, a symbol of her recent marriage. Keerthy was seen sporting the traditional thaali, and Varun Dhawan playfully teased her during the event, calling her “our brand new bride.” Keerthy, with her signature grace, thanked Varun for the lighthearted moment, acknowledging that he had warned her about embarrassing her on stage.



Fans couldn’t help but admire Keerthy’s post-marriage glow, with many commenting on her radiant look and traditional charm.



Keerthy is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan. The film, an adaptation of Atlee’s Theri, will be released on December 25, 2024 and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.

