Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Husband Anthony Thattil & Changed Life After Marriage 

Mumbai: Keerthy Suresh, who recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Anthony Thattil, opened up about her life post-marriage and the joy of celebrating her first Pongal as a married woman. The Baby John actress shared insights into her married life during a candid conversation with Hindustan Times.

Speaking about how life has changed after marriage, Keerthy said, “Honestly, nothing’s changed much. It’s pretty much the same for us. It’s just that there’s been a lot of attention and buzz that’s been happening. I’m used to the attention, but Antony is not, so that’s very different for him. But even for me, it’s more attention than any normal day.”

While the couple has been together for a long time, Keerthy noted that the mingling of their families has added a new and beautiful dimension to their relationship. “The fact that families are married together in the process of marriage is what is actually making this really different. We’ve been together for a very long time, so there’s not much change between us, but celebrating each other with our families and seeing them bond has been heartwarming.”



Keerthy and Anthony celebrated their Thala Pongal (the first Pongal after marriage), making it a truly special occasion. “When it is the first festival after your marriage, it comes with a prefix called Thala—so you say Thala Pongal, Thala Deepavali, etc. This was Thala Pongal for me, and we both couldn’t be happier,” she said.

The couple divided their festive celebrations between their families. After spending Christmas with Anthony’s family last month, they celebrated Pongal at Keerthy’s home in Trivandrum. “It was proper family time, and that made it very special,” she added.



Keerthy ended 2024 on a high note with her wedding and the release of her Bollywood debut, Baby John. Looking ahead, she is eager for what 2025 has in store. “2024 was great for me personally and professionally. 2025 has already kickstarted, and I’ve gotten back to work. I’m doing dubbings, signing new films, and hearing narrations for many new projects. I’m excited to see what’s coming next,” she said.



Keerthy Suresh’s journey into married life, coupled with her rising career, showcases a perfect balance of personal happiness and professional success.