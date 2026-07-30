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Keigo Higashino's legacy lives on: How Japan's Master of Mystery changed crime fiction forever and his 10 books to start with

Keigo Higashino books: Following the death of acclaimed Japanese author Keigo Higashino at 68, readers around the world are revisiting the gripping novels that transformed modern crime fiction. From The Devotion of Suspect X, adapted into Jaane Jaan, to Malice and Journey Under the Midnight Sun, here is all about the author and his 10 unforgettable books that showcase his brilliance.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Keigo Higashino's legacy lives on: How Japan's Master of Mystery changed crime fiction forever and his 10 books to start with
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About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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