New Delhi: Bollywood fans may not have realised it, but when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma's Jaane Jaan released in 2023, they were watching a Japanese engineer-turned-novelist's imagination play out on an Indian screen. The film was an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, a 2005 novel by Keigo Higashino, the writer who redefined what a mystery novel could be. He passed away on July 23, 2026, at the age of 68, after a battle with colorectal cancer.
For a man whose books have been read in over 40 countries and adapted into films across Japan, China, Korea and India, Higashino's own beginning was anything but literary. He wasn't born into books. He built his way into them, slowly, almost by accident.
Higashino was born on February 4, 1958, in Osaka, and grew up an ordinary kid who started scribbling stories in high school, mostly to show his friends rather than any publisher. He carried that habit into college, where he studied electrical engineering at Osaka Prefecture University. Not exactly the training ground you'd expect for one of the world's most read mystery writers. He was also captain of the university's archery club, a small detail that hints at the discipline and patience that would later show up in his intricately plotted novels.
After graduating, Higashino did what most engineering graduates do, he took a job. In 1981, he joined Nippon Denso Co. (known today as DENSO) as an engineer. But the writing habit never left him. Evenings and weekends, while everyone else unwound, he sat down and wrote. In 1983, he submitted a manuscript for the Edogawa Rampo Prize, one of Japan's most respected awards for mystery fiction. It didn't win that year. He tried again, and in 1985, at 27, his novel Hōkago (After School) took the prize.
That win changed everything. Higashino quit engineering, moved to Tokyo, and committed himself fully to writing. It wasn't an overnight jump to fame, though he spent years building a body of work before The Devotion of Suspect X turned him into a household name in 2005, eventually winning him the Naoki Prize in 2006, one of Japan's biggest literary honours. He would go on to serve as president of the Mystery Writers of Japan from 2009 to 2013, cementing his place at the centre of the genre he'd spent decades shaping.
By the time of his death, Higashino had written 106 books. His final book, Eternal Memory, is scheduled for release on August 5, 2026, just weeks after he passed. His novels have been turned into hit films and television series, most notably the Detective Galileo franchise, which followed the physicist-detective Manabu Yukawa and made a star out of actor Masaharu Fukuyama in Japan.
What made Higashino different from other crime writers wasn't just clever plotting, it was his ability to fold real emotional weight into his mysteries. His books rarely stopped at "whodunit." They lingered on guilt, sacrifice, loneliness and the quiet devastation ordinary people carry. That's part of why his stories translated so easily across cultures and languages, and why one of them found its way into a Hindi film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Here's a closer look at ten of his most essential novels.
1. The Devotion of Suspect X
The novel that made him a global name, and the inspiration behind Jaane Jaan. A single mother's quiet life is upended when her abusive ex-husband turns up unannounced, setting off a chain of events that becomes one of the most puzzling cases Detective Kusanagi has ever handled, one that needs a genius to fully unravel.
2. Malice
A bestselling novelist is found murdered in a locked room inside his own locked house. Detective Kyoichiro Kaga senses something doesn't add up in the confession he receives, and digging deeper reveals a far more twisted relationship between two old friends than anyone suspected.
3. Journey Under the Midnight Sun
A slow-burning, decades-spanning story that follows a murder in 1970s Osaka and the two young people whose lives remain quietly, chillingly tied to it as the years pass and the case stays unsolved.
4. Guilt
A homicide detective investigates a murder confession that conveniently wraps up two cases at once, except he doesn't believe a word of it. As the truth unravels, the line between guilt and innocence gets far blurrier than expected.
5. Salvation of a Saint
A man is poisoned in his own home, and his wife becomes the prime suspect. Despite being hundreds of miles away when it happened. It takes a brilliant, unconventional mind to make sense of an almost impossible crime.
6. A Midsummer's Equation
Physicist-detective Manabu Yukawa finds himself pulled into a murder investigation in a small seaside town, one that may be tangled up with the community's fight to protect its future.
7. Invisible Helix
A missing woman, an abusive relationship, and an airtight alibi complicate what looks like an open-and-shut case, sending detectives down a winding trail that eventually leads back to Yukawa's own past.
8. Silent Parade
A cold case resurfaces when a suspected killer is found dead during a town's annual festival, his death almost too convenient, and the truth almost too carefully hidden.
9. A Death in Tokyo
A man is found stabbed beneath a bridge in Tokyo, and the evidence trail leads Detective Kaga through a series of questions that only seem to multiply the more answers he finds.
10. Newcomer
Freshly transferred to a new precinct, Detective Kaga investigates a murder where seemingly everyone in the neighbourhood has a motive, forcing him to piece together secrets buried deep in the victim's past.
Higashino's death marks the end of an era for Japanese crime fiction, but with 106 books behind him, and readers across the world still discovering him, sometimes through a Bollywood adaptation rather than the original text, his stories aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
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