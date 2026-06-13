KEM Medical College sends MBBS student Sejal Pawar on 15-day leave amid Pranit More comedy show controversy

Mumbai: KEM Hospital and Medical College has placed MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave and barred her from entering the hospital campus, medical college and hostel premises following the controversy surrounding a viral video clip from a stand-up comedy show featuring comedian Pranit More.

The development comes after a preliminary inquiry by the institution found that the individual seen in the viral video was indeed the MBBS student. According to officials, the statements attributed to her in the clip were found to be inappropriate at first glance and were deemed unacceptable.

As an interim measure, she has been handed over to her family and will not be permitted to participate in academic or other college-related activities during the 15-day period. The institution said the decision was also taken keeping in view concerns regarding her safety and well-being amid intense public scrutiny and reactions on social media.

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Hospital officials stated that Sejal became emotional during the inquiry and was continuously crying. She has also expressed regret in her statement. Considering the impact of the controversy on her mental health, the institution has advised her to undergo professional counselling to prevent depression or severe psychological stress.

Meanwhile, KEM Hospital and Medical College has recommended the formation of a five-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. The panel will consist of one retired senior professor, one senior journalist and three faculty members from the medical college.

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The committee will examine the viral video, verify the facts surrounding the case and assess its broader impact. It has been asked to submit its report within seven days, following which the institution and relevant authorities will decide on any further course of action.

The administration has said it is closely monitoring the situation and will avoid drawing conclusions until the investigation is completed. It also stated that the inquiry will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, with all aspects of the case being taken into consideration.

The controversy is linked to viral clips from a stand-up comedy show featuring comedian Pranit More. On Saturday, More publicly addressed the backlash in an emotional video shared on Instagram, admitting he had made a mistake during a crowd-work interaction.

"Hello, so I wanted to talk about this for a long time but my Instagram got suspended. You all must have seen my crowd work video for which I am getting a lot of hate and I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away," More said.

Calling it a "lapse in judgement," the comedian added, "If I wanted, I could have stopped him there, or I could have taken a stand, but what I couldn't do. I gave him a platform because of which these things escalated. So those who have been hurt because of this, I want to apologise to all of them."

More also confirmed that he is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing case.

"Whatever legal proceedings are being held against me, for that I am cooperating with the authorities, but I just want to request all of you... Please give me a chance, I will become a better person. This was a learning for me, so I am working on myself. I will also work on my content, and you will be able to see this in my future work," he said.

The controversy escalated after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar and others in connection with the alleged publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content from a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram and circulated through social media platforms.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, the case relates to videos and clips shared on YouTube and Instagram that allegedly contained offensive remarks concerning women, consent and deceased persons.

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One clip allegedly featured comments by the MBBS student regarding deceased male bodies and medical cadavers, while another allegedly contained remarks by Himanshu Jangra that portrayed women in a derogatory manner and trivialised issues related to consent and dignity.

The FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The issue also triggered a wider debate on stand-up comedy and freedom of expression. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called for a ban on stand-up comedy shows and said she would write to Devendra Fadnavis regarding the matter.

Responding to the debate, Fadnavis said freedom of expression should remain protected but must be exercised responsibly.

"The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," he said.