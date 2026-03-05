Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKennedy actor Rahul Bhat begins shoot for his next on Holi, teases new 'bruised' look
RAHUL BHATT

Kennedy actor Rahul Bhat begins shoot for his next on Holi, teases new 'bruised' look

Kennedy actor Rahul Bhatt will be seen in an untitled romantic drama shot in Nainital opposite Dia Mirza, directed by Kanwal Sethi.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kennedy actor Rahul Bhat begins shoot for his next on Holi, teases new 'bruised' look Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rahul Bhat is riding high on the success of his latest releases including Black Warrant and Kennedy. He recently took to his Instagram handle and teased a look from his upcoming project. 

Rahul is currently shooting for his upcoming show with Netflix. With back-to-back successes and a packed shooting schedule, the actor is making his right moves. Taking to social media, he wrote “While the world celebrates #holi in colors, some corners of the world are still stained in blood. Filming today. The irony isn't lost on me” 

His caption comes in at the time of the festival of colours - Holi and also amid the rising tensions between US-Israel and Iran war.

ALSO READ: From TV debut in Heena to Cannes-worthy crime thriller Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s must-watch movies and series - In Pics

On the work front, Rahul has a packed and diverse slate ahead. He will be seen in an untitled romantic drama shot in Nainital opposite Dia Mirza, directed by Kanwal Sethi. He also has 'The Wives' by Madhur Bhandarkar, co-starring Mouni Roy and an Hollywood Production 'Lost & Found in Kumbh', directed by Mayur Puri, produced by Cristy Coor Beasley and Rashana Shahshot during the Maha Kumbh. 

He will also essay the role of Sanjay Gandhi in Summer of 76, helmed by Sudhir Mishra, and is currently shooting for an upcoming project with Netflix.

