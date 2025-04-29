Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892670https://zeenews.india.com/people/kerala-rapper-hirandas-murali-aka-vedan-arrested-after-ganja-seized-from-his-flat-2892670.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KERALA RAPPER

Kerala Rapper Hirandas Murali Aka Vedan Arrested After Ganja Seized From His Flat

Vedan allegedly admitted to using drugs, police said, adding there were a total of 9 people in his flat.

|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 08:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Rapper Hirandas Murali Aka Vedan Arrested After Ganja Seized From His Flat Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: Popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, better known as Vedan, was arrested after nearly six grams of ganja was seized from his apartment near Vyttila in Tripunithura here on Monday, police said.

Circle Inspector AL Yesudas said, "Ganja was found in the flat and Rs 9 lakhs were also recovered. Vedan said that this money was the booking amount for an event. The Forest Department has also started an inquiry into his chain, Leopard teeth have been used in the chain."

Vedan allegedly admitted to using drugs, police said, adding there were a total of 9 people in his flat.

Hirandas Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, is an Indian rapper and songwriter from Kerala. Vedan first gained prominence in June 2020 with the release of his first music video, titled "Voice of the Voiceless", on YouTube. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK